University of Texas System and Medline to Enhance Supply Chain Strategy and Outcomes

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a $120 million annual partnership with The University of Texas System Supply Chain Alliance. This award provides distribution services to the UT System's three acute care institutions: UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and UT Medical Branch in Galveston.

Prior to choosing Medline as their MedSurg Distributor, the three institutions were using different distributors. Now, their distribution is integrated across all three institutions under one vendor.

"The UT System Supply Chain Alliance worked through a competitive process and based this choice off of the level of service that could be provided today and in the future. They've identified Medline as an organization they could forge a long-term collaboration with and we're excited to dive in," says Brian Adcock, vice president of corporate sales, Medline.

Medline leveraged multiple teams by giving branch tours, conducting logistical assessments and countless meetings, and by continuing to build relationships with the accounts.

"Ultimately," says Adcock, "the UT System Supply Chain Alliance chose Medline because of our ability to be an integrated partner on a path towards a best-in-class supply chain."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

https://www.medline.com

