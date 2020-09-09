University of Texas System Successfully Completes First Open Enrollment Using Benefitfocus Platform

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today announced that the University of Texas System (UT System), comprising eight universities and six health institutions, completed full implementation across all institutions with the Benefitfocus Benefitplace™ solution.

Benefitplace provides the UT System an innovative, end-to-end platform to replace its highly customized legacy mainframe system. The platform modernizes the UT System's benefits administration and member engagement with innovative, user-friendly and easy-to-integrate solutions. It can reduce costs for the UT System by helping to streamline and automate data exchange. Benefitfocus' experienced business and technical subject matter experts can provide platform and technology support for the UT System, allowing its Office of Employee Benefits more time to focus on important benefit programs for its institutions and employees.

"This implementation represents 125,000 UT System employees and retirees who are now experiencing our state-of-the-art enrollment system. We are proud to be their innovative technology and business partner, that improves lives with benefits," said Steve Swad, President and CEO of Benefitfocus. "We believe this project also represents a new standard for public sector benefits administration and is another example of our ability to successfully deliver our technology solution in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic."

The University of Texas System includes 14 institutions, an enrollment of nearly 240,000 students and produces 60,000 graduates annually. It is one of the largest public university systems in the United States, with more than 21,000 faculty – including Nobel laureates and members of the National Academies – and more than 85,000 health care professionals, researchers and support staff.

