University of Vienna Signs New "Read and Publish" Agreement with AIP Publishing to Extend the Benefits of 2019 Pilot

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce that University of Vienna in Austria has converted their successful "Read and Publish" pilot project, begun in May 2019, into a full agreement. The University of Vienna was the first academic institution to join AIP Publishing's pilot to develop a sustainable transformative publishing model. Since then, AIP Publishing has partnered with academic institutions around the world to test and gather feedback about how best to add value to existing journals subscriptions by offering open-access publishing options for university-affiliated researchers.

All students, faculty, and researchers affiliated with University of Vienna will continue to have access to the content in all journals currently published by AIP Publishing (including those published on behalf of AIP Publishing's partners) from their first issues through 2022. In addition, article processing charges (APCs) will be waived for all University of Vienna-affiliated corresponding authors whose articles are accepted for publication in any of AIP Publishing's hybrid journals (subscription-based titles that offer an open-access option) for which the university holds current subscriptions.

"The University of Vienna has been a key partner for AIP Publishing in shaping our transformative Read and Publish program. Throughout the pilot year, they provided valuable, evidence-based insights about the benefits and challenges associated with the shift from traditional subscriptions and hybrid APCs to a fully open access model. We look forward to continuing our collaboration on behalf of the global scholarly research community," said Jason Wilde, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer.

"Our faculty, students, administrators, and librarians valued the access to journal content and publishing opportunities afforded by AIP Publishing's Read and Publish pilot project. As a result, the University of Vienna is pleased to sign a full Read and Publish agreement," said Guido Blechl, Head, University of Vienna Open Access Office. "The collaboration furthers our mission to support our affiliated researchers in all endeavors surrounding Open Access, increasing visibility for our faculty's research, and making their discoveries freely available to scholars, entrepreneurs, and to society at large."

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA

The University of Vienna celebrated its 650th Anniversary in 2015. It is one of the oldest universities in Europe and the largest and most diverse educational and research institution in Austria. An Open Access Office was established at the Vienna University Library in 2013 to support researchers affiliated with the University in all endeavors surrounding Open Access.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

