University of Wisconsin-Superior Partners with ParkMobile for Contactless Parking Payments on Campus

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 22 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter or pay station.

ParkMobile has over 300,000 users in the state of Wisconsin and can be used to pay for parking in Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay, Lake Geneva, La Crosse, and more. ParkMobile is also available at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Green Bay, and Milwaukee campuses. Beyond Wisconsin, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Columbus, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh.

"UW-Superior is excited to partner with ParkMobile to create a better parking experience on campus," says Trish Hegstrom-Olson, UW-Superior Parking Manager. "The app provides our students and visitors with a safe and convenient way to pay for parking at our school."

"We want to welcome UW-Superior to our network in Wisconsin," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in the state who can now use the app to easily and safely pay for parking whenever they visit the campus."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

