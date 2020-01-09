Univfy to Speak at ACG New York Women of Leadership Summit and European HealthTech CEO Forum About Future of FemTech and HealthTech

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy, an AI platform company with a mission to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), announced that cofounder and CEO Mylene Yao will be speaking at the upcoming conferences:

ACG New York Women of Leadership Summit

When: Jan. 16, 2020 | 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: 111 East 48th St. New York, NY 10017

What: FemTech Panel to discuss what's important and how this new industry is forecasted to grow

European HealthTech CEO Forum

When: Feb. 18, 2020

Where: Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel | Hohenbuehlstrasse 10 Opfikon-Glattbrugg 8152, Zurich, Switzerland

What: Future Vision of HealthTech & Partnering with Strategics Panel

About Univfy: The proprietary Univfy AI Platform for IVF makes it simple for women and couples to access the most effective and safest fertility treatment. It is the only highly-scalable AI platform that provides scientifically validated, personalized reports that counsel patients from diverse demographics about their probability of having a baby with IVF. Our goal is to improve the experience for patients who need help to build their families and to make it easy for providers to improve their efficiency.

About Univfy CEO & Co-Founder Mylene Yao: Dr. Yao has led Univfy from founding through stages of technology invention and commercialization and now focuses on expanding Univfy's platform services. She has over 20 years of experience in clinical and scientific research in reproductive medicine. Prior to founding Univfy, she was on the faculty at Stanford University, where she led NIH-funded fertility and embryo genetics research and developed the Univfy technology with the academic founding team. She is also co-inventor on Univfy's global IP portfolio, comprising patents issued in the US and other countries.

