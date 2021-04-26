Univision Partners With Google to Transform Its Business and Become the Media Company of Tomorrow

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and MIAMI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google and Univision, the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the United States, today announced a new, multi-year, strategic partnership to accelerate growth across Univision's portfolio of media and content properties, providing solutions that will enable it to build the media company of tomorrow.

Google Cloud will help drive Univision's digital transformation, deepening the media company's relationships with Hispanic audiences and communities, and enabling it to continue creating market-defining content for the next generation of Spanish-speaking viewers. Univision will also collaborate with other Google product areas, such as Android, Android TV OS, YouTube, Google Play, Google Ad Manager, and Google Search to enhance its capabilities and improve the overall viewer experience.

"At Univision, we've set out to be the most important global Spanish-language media company, and our partnership with Google is a critical piece of our transformation," said Wade Davis, CEO of Univision Communications Inc. "By leveraging Google's technology platform and expertise, we will transform our infrastructure to bring our customers an enhanced media experience."

Google will help Univision consolidate its multiple digital distribution platforms, modernize its production systems, create a new customer data warehouse, and migrate key enterprise applications to Google Cloud. This will allow them to apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across its content libraries to provide customers with proactive, personalized recommendations. It will also enable the company to forge stronger advertising relationships with its audiences via insights derived from data.

"Increasing demand for digital media and streaming content is a huge opportunity for media companies to connect with audiences in new ways," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "We're excited to partner with Univision to use Google Cloud's technology and platforms like YouTube, Play and Android, to inform, entertain, and engage the next generation of Spanish-speaking viewers around the world."

As the media landscape evolves, Google will also help Univision expand its growing streaming offerings, allowing the company to reach more consumers on the devices of their choice, wherever they are in the world. For example, Univision will expand its global YouTube partnership in the coming years and will integrate with entertainment features on Google Search that help people discover TV shows and movies. The company will also use Google Ad Manager for ad decisioning globally and Google's Dynamic Ad Insertion for PrendeTV and future video-on-demand offerings. Finally, Univision will distribute its content and services on Google Play across Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

Additional Resources:

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as 10 cable networks including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major Hispanic markets across the United States. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com , free AVOD streaming service PrendeTV, Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com .

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

