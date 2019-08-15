UniVista Insurance Has Been Ranked In The Top 3,406 Companies On The 2019 Inc. 5000 List

Launched in 2009 under the leadership of Ivan Herrera, the company generated $76 million in gross revenue in 2018, up from $64 million in gross in 2017. Today, the company has 122 locations in Florida, including more than 15 corporate offices, 107 franchises and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,114 men and women including 220 licensed agents.

"To be part of the INC 5000 is a defining moment for UniVista Insurance, which is focused on providing the best quality insurance products and services to the Spanish-speaking community. It shows that our focus on providing outstanding customer service is the best strategy to succeed," said UniVista CEO and co-founder Ivan Herrera.

UniVista, which Insurance Journal ranked nationally as a Top 31 Property and Casualty Insurance Provider in 2019, has opened three offices in California, with plans to open another three and hire dozens more licensed agents by year's end. Additionally, its franchise program, a key to its success in Florida, is launching in 90 days on the west coast.

UniVista's focus has been on a market niche that was largely ignored by insurance companies, made up of hardworking, Spanish-speaking immigrants, who could pay for insurance if the policies were priced right, Herrera said. The company also spent time training employees, with agents taking classes every day on everything from UniVista corporate culture to how to avoid customer fraud.

About UniVista Insurance

