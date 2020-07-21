UniVista Insurance Is A Top 54 Largest Private Company In South Florida Business Journal List

The $93.19 million in combined gross revenue for 2019 was up from $75.65 million in 2018. The performance was the result of $480.16 million in South Florida premium volume in 2019, up from $405.62 million in South Florida premium volume for 2018. This achievement is testament to the great relationship UniVista Insurance has with its family of customers, which has responded strongly to the company's efforts to support them during COVID-19.

"Having UniVista Insurance ranked in the Top 54 of the South Florida Business Journal's list of Top Largest Private Companies speaks to the success of our vision and the great support of our Spanish-speaking family, which has the same need for high quality products and service as the rest of the country," said Ivan Herrera, UniVista CEO. "Our success is 100 percent tied to the direct connection we have with our customers, which want quality products at an affordable price."

This recent accolade is among many: In May 2020, South Florida Business Journal ranked UniVista Insurance in the Top 4 of South Florida Insurance Agencies.

Launched in 2009 under the leadership of Ivan Herrera, the company has 151 locations in South Florida alone including more than 10 corporate offices, 141 franchises and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,210 men and women as agents in South Florida.

UniVista Insurance's reputation for technological innovation and groundbreaking ideas expanded to include the direct sponsorship of its own Internet network, UniVistaTV, which recently celebrated a significant milestone. Eclipsing the impact of traditional TV networks, UniVistaTV celebrated its one-year anniversary by having 130 million views and a reach of nearly 500 million people at its one-year anniversary.

Insurance Journal ranked UniVista nationally as a Top 31 property and casualty insurance provider. UniVista Insurance has been ranked in the top 3,406 companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the country. UniVista has opened three offices in California, with plans to open more. Additionally, its franchise program, a key to its success in Florida, is also launching on the west coast.

About UniVista Insurance

UniVista Insurance is a family-owned and operated, independent insurance agency that has been protecting Florida for over 10 years. UniVista Insurance has become a trusted leader among Florida insurance agencies and companies by providing quality protection, superior customer service, and the lowest insurance rates in the state. Whether it is auto, home, commercial, life, health or annuity products, UniVista educates and guides clients on making the right decision for their insurance needs. Its unprecedented success throughout Florida as a leader within the insurance community has led to its expansion to California, positioning the company to offer the best insurance coverage on both the West and East coasts. In 2019, Insurance Journal ranked UniVista Insurance nationally as a Top 31 Property and Casualty Insurance Provider. UniVista Insurance has been ranked in the top 3,406 companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the country. In May 2020, South Florida Business Journal ranked UniVista Insurance in the Top 4 of South Florida Insurance Agencies with a premium volume of $480.16 million and ranked UniVista Insurance in the Top 54 of its Top Largest Private Companies in 2020. UniVista was named No. 64 in Growjo's "100 Fastest Growing Companies in Miami" Awards for 2019.

SOURCE UniVista Insurance

Related Links

https://www.univistainsurance.com

