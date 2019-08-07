UniVista Insurance Unveils West Coast Expansion Strategy

"In 2019, UniVista Insurance is projecting gross revenue of more than $100 million by providing excellent insurance products to our Spanish-language customers on both the east and west coast of the U.S. The response from the public to our philosophy of offering excellent insurance and customer service at an affordable price has generated a lot of demand for our products and franchises in California," said Ivan Herrera, UniVista CEO. "We will soon be serving great communities in Texas, Arizona and other states, as well."

Launched in 2009 under the leadership of Ivan Herrera, the company generated $76 million in gross revenue in 2018, up from $64 million in gross in 2017. Today, the company has 122 locations in Florida including more than 15 corporate offices, 107 franchises and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,114 men and women including 220 licensed agents. In 2019, South Florida Business Journal ranked UniVista Insurance in the Top 42 of its Top Private Companies. UniVista Insurance was also named No. 64 in Growjo's "100 Fastest Growing Companies in Miami" Awards for 2019.

UniVista's focus has been on a market niche that was largely ignored by insurance companies, made up of hardworking, Spanish-speaking immigrants in communities like Hialeah, who could pay for insurance if the policies were priced right, Herrera said. The company also spent time training employees, with agents taking classes every day on everything from UniVista culture to how to avoid customer fraud.

UniVista was again an industry innovator with the recent launch of UniVista.TV, an Internet network online that features original programming including Jose Carlucho and his Show. UniVista.TV also announced new programming for the digital platform with the addition of the great figures Omar Moynelo, of "De Todo con Moynelo", and Tony Pinelli, of "Un Café con Pinelli", as well as the launch of a new drama titled, "Miami Task Force."

Additionally, UniVista has brought on social media sensation Marco Perez, known as "Marko", to be its ambassador to the Spanish-speaking community across the country.

About UniVista Insurance

UniVista Insurance is a family-owned and operated, independent insurance agency that has been protecting Florida for over 10 years. UniVista Insurance has become a trusted leader among Florida insurance agencies and companies by providing quality protection, superior customer service, and the lowest insurance rates in the state. Whether it is auto, home, commercial, life, health or annuity products, UniVista educates and guides clients on making the right decision for their insurance needs. Its unprecedented success throughout Florida as a leader within the insurance community has led to its expansion to California, positioning the company to offer the best insurance coverage on both the West and East coasts. In 2019, Insurance Journal ranked UniVista Insurance nationally as a Top 31 Property and Casualty Insurance Provider. South Florida Business Journal ranked UniVista Insurance in the Top 42 of its Top Private Companies in 2019. UniVista Insurance was also named No. 64 in Growjo's "100 Fastest Growing Companies in Miami" Awards for 2019.

SOURCE UniVista Insurance