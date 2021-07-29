Unlawful Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Against Caribe Royale Orlando for Allegedly Discriminating Against an African American Family

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York and Florida attorney Scott Grauman, principal at Grauman Law PC, represents Jamkirea Williams in a lawsuit filed against Caribe Royale Orlando and Sierra Land Group Inc. for unlawful discrimination against an African American family. A federal civil lawsuit was filed on July 26, 2021, in the Middle District of Florida under the Civil Rights Act of 1866 42 U.S.C. 1981, Denial of Equal Benefits under 42 U.S.C. 198, Unlawful Discrimination 42 U.S.C. 2000-a and the laws of the State of Florida.

On March 20, 2021, Ms. Williams and her four (4) children, all African American, traveled from their home State of Georgia to stay at the Caribe Royale Orlando for a vacation, as guests, expecting a family-friendly experience and to visit Disney World. What they received was the complete opposite. The federal civil lawsuit alleges that a security guard employed by Caribe Royale Orlando vandalized Ms. William's vehicle because she is African American. Allegedly, a chocolate milkshake was thrown on her vehicle and a banana was placed on the hood of the vehicle along with a handwritten note that was placed on the windshield, stating: "To Stupid Monkey: Being fat, lazy and having too many kids doesn't make you handicap. From: The Milkshake Man."

For any questions or to schedule an interview with Attorney Scott Grauman – please call 516-492-6191 or email [email protected]

SOURCE Grauman Law PC