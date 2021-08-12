Unleash some 'wow' to your winter! Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flights between San Francisco and three sunny destinations across Mexico this winter season

The new nonstops unlock convenient options when planning a warm getaway now that you know you'll want later this year when grayness sets in. The nonstops also make it easier to visit family and friends in the Bay Area and Mexico. Tickets to all the destinations we serve in Mexico are now on sale with up to 30% off select, one-way fares. Blackout dates and day-of-week restrictions apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit alaskaair.com.

"Our guests are eager to relax, disconnect and have fun, and the places we fly to in Mexico are ideal locations to do that," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "With a total of seven nonstop destinations from the Bay Area this winter, including options from San Francisco and San Jose, tropical paradise is just a few hours away. Plus, we offer convenient nonstops from Los Angeles and San Diego to a range of destinations in Mexico and across Latin America."

In addition to the new nonstop seasonal service from San Francisco to Loreto, Mazatlán and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Alaska also has nonstop flights from San Francisco to Cancún, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. From San Jose in the Bay Area, we fly nonstop to Guadalajara, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

New flights between SFO and Mexico

Start

Date End

Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Dec. 18 April 16 San Francisco – Loreto 12:00 p.m. 3:40 p.m. Sat A320 Dec. 18 April 16 Loreto – San Francisco 4:50 p.m. 6:45 p.m. Sat A320 Dec. 18 April 16 San Francisco –

Mazatlán 11:50 a.m. 4:10 p.m. Sat A320 Dec. 18 April 16 Mazatlán – San Francisco 5:15 p.m. 8:01 p.m. Sat A320 Dec. 18 April 16 San Francisco – Zihuatanejo 8:00 a.m. 2:15 p.m. Sat A320 Dec. 18 April 16 Zihuatanejo – San Francisco 5:25 p.m. 8:11 p.m. Sat A320

All times are local times.

Alaska serves eight destinations across Mexico from our West Coast gateways: Cancún, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Los Cabos, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. We've been flying to Mexico since 1988.

On board, our guests will enjoy the amazing customer service we're known for. We've recently expanded food and beverage service on our flights, adding more West Coast inspired meals in First Class like Guajillo Chile-Lime Salad with ancient grains, and additional fresh food items throughout the cabin that can be pre-ordered before departure up to two weeks before departure. Guests can relax and get in a vacation state-of-mind with free craft beer, West Coast wines and cocktails in First Class and Premium Class, which are also available for purchase in the main cabin.

Guests can stay connected with inflight internet or satellite Wi-Fi available on most flights. For entertainment, kick back and select from more than 1,000 movies and TV shows that can be streamed to your own personal service for free. From mid-September through mid-October, we'll be celebrating Latinx content and creators with special entertainment selections.

With more of us traveling again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Alaska is the newest member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and airline partners.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Terms and Conditions

Fare sale valid for up to 30% off tickets purchased by Aug. 14, 2021, for travel between Sept. 7, 2021 and Feb. 9, 2022 to and from Mexico. Day-of-week restrictions and blackout dates apply. Changes and refunds may be allowed per the applicable fare rule. Once purchased, tickets are not transferable. Visit alaskaair.com for complete terms and conditions.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

