Unleash Your Inner Home Chef

MISSION, Kan., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) With many Americans staying home, the pressure is on to maintain fun and variety in the kitchen, so family meals don't get boring. However, cranking out three meals a day can be a burden.

In fact, the average American can only prepare five meals without a recipe, according to a OnePoll survey. Consider these fun tips to add a little diversity to your family's daily menu.