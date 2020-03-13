Unlimited Biking Runs 'Ride It Out' Program as Alternative to Public Transportation in Response to COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), Unlimited Biking, the largest bike rental, tours and experiences operator, is launching its "Ride It Out" Program as an alternative to public transportation. In an effort to reduce the transmission of this virus, Unlimited Biking is offering reduced rates on long-term rentals in the place of a monthly metro card within the areas of New York City, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Rent a bike with Unlimited Biking

"Ride it Out is based on the efforts that we have taken for our own team to help minimize their exposure relating to the concerns around COVID-19. Fortunately, our team has access to our fleet of bikes to utilize should they need it, and we wanted to extend the same opportunity for our entire community." - Hakan Ugdur, CEO, Unlimited Biking.

Due to the major cutbacks on events, school cancellations and travel, Unlimited Biking is aiming to make their rider's safety their top priority and for those within the community. New York City's Department of Health recently announced to "consider telecommuting, biking, or walking to work if possible." Riders who choose to use Unlimited Biking as their commuting alternative have the flexibility of taking the bike back home or picking up/dropping off their bike at any of their locations within New York City, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Riders are also provided a helmet and lock at no additional cost.

To learn more about Ride it Out, visit UnlimitedBiking.com/ride-it-out-program/, or call 212-749-4444. Unlimited Biking is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

About Unlimited Biking

Unlimited Biking is a premier national bike club, offering one-day rentals as well as monthly and yearly subscriptions for bike enthusiasts in the nation's metro areas. For more information and reservations, visit UnlimitedBiking.com.

ride-it-out-program.png

Ride It Out Program

Ride-It-Out Program

