Unlimited Home Phone Service added to Republic Wireless Cell Phone Plans at No Extra Cost

Republic General Manager John Barbacci explained, "Our research shows that people like having additional phones around the house and also being able to have a 'digital detox' from their cell phone screen. As more people join the wave of cord-cutting their landline phone service, we wanted to develop a product that would help ease that transition and maintain the benefits of having a home phone. Now, more than ever, people are looking for ways to save money. Only Republic bundles Extend Home at no additional cost for an easy way to cut the budget quickly."

Currently, under 40% of US households still have home phone service, and most service costs between $15 and $30 per month. Therefore, Extend Home could save customers up to $360 per year. In addition to a cost savings, Republic Wireless anticipates the benefits of Extended Home will appeal to:

Cord Cutters - People who already cut their home phone, but miss the convenience of having phones in rooms around the house

Frugal Shoppers - Anyone looking for ways to cut everyday expenses however they can

Remote Workers - More of us working from home and wanting a better quality connection

Small Businesses - Your office number can be your cell phone number so you never miss a call

Parents - Families who want their children to be able to dial 911 in case of an emergency

Seniors - Family members who want to stay in touch prefer the better sound quality and speaker on the home phone, especially if they are hearing impaired

Other - Some people just find it more comfortable to hold and talk on the contoured home phone handset than on a flat cell phone

"Making and receiving calls from any phone becomes seamless. If you are charging your cell phone, lose it, or leave it in the car, no worries," added Extend Home product engineer Jesse Stimpson. "You can make and receive calls on your home phone, and your cell number will still appear on the other person's phone. You can even call your own number when you are away from home, and your kids can answer on the home phone. Plus Republic has exclusive spam-blocking that extends to your home phone."

The Extend Home service requires a simple kit with adapter device, cords, and a SIM card for Republic Wireless cell phone service. Republic Wireless cell phone customers only need to attach the adapter to their home broadband, plug a home phone into the adapter, and it will network with any other home phones in the set. Non-members can use the included SIM card to activate Republic cell phone service. The kit is available at republicwireless.com (and soon on Amazon) for a one-time cost of $49, and there is a promotional price of $29 until June 30th. If you join Republic's cell phone service before June 30th, you can take advantage of another promotion with your first three months of service for only $30 ($10 per month). This includes 1 gigabyte 4G LTE data per month, unlimited calls and texts, and, of course, the Extend Home phone service is included at no extra cost.

About Republic Wireless

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Republic Wireless is run by a team of innovators who live to provide families with remarkably simple, affordable, and safe ways to stay in touch. Most well-known for pioneering WiFi calling for smartphones and saving customers over $500 million off their cell phone bills, their industry-leading plans start at just $15 for unlimited talk and text, and cellular data is available for only $5 per GB. The company has been recognized as a top carrier choice by Consumer Reports, for the best basic plan by Money magazine, for excellence in customer service by PC Magazine and has some of the top ratings for a mobile phone service on TrustPilot.

SOURCE Republic Wireless