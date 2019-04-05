Unlimited Tomorrow Completes Fundraising for Its 100 Tomorrows Campaign

RHINEBECK, N.Y., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Tomorrow has successfully closed on its 100 Tomorrows crowdfunding campaign, launched with the intention of giving 100 of its highly-lauded, technologically-advanced prosthetics to amputees around the world.

Over a half million dollars was raised from 200+ benefactors, including major corporations, business partners and early investors of the Rhinebeck, NY-based prosthetics startup. Primary supporters include:

Arrow Electronics – the Fortune 500 company made its single largest contribution to a crowdfunding campaign ever, signing on as Unlimited Tomorrow's official electronic components partner.

"We at Arrow enjoy collaborating with incredible entrepreneurs like Easton as they bring their technology products to life. It is wonderful to recognize the Unlimited Tomorrow team in this way and look forward to seeing the impact of their organization in the community."

Rachel Oborny, Global Business Development Manager, Arrow Electronics

Tony Robbins – the world-renowned entrepreneur, self-help icon and founding investor of Unlimited Tomorrow helped seed the campaign as a Diamond Backer .

Robbins said: "This campaign will continue to deliver on a vision to provide state-of-the-art prosthetic devices to millions of people all over the world. Unlimited Tomorrow has the potential to change lives and have a real global impact."

Dassault Systemes – joined the campaign as the official 3D modeling software partner of Unlimited Tomorrow.

– joined the campaign as the official 3D modeling software partner of Unlimited Tomorrow. Sean Callagy – funded the development of 10 prosthetics through the Callagy Foundation. Additionally, his eponymous law firm, Callagy Law, has become Unlimited Tomorrow's legal partner.

Easton LaChappelle, founder and CEO of Unlimited Tomorrow, said: "We're deeply grateful for the community of technologists, investors, lifestyle enthusiasts and others who shared in our mission to transform 100 lives. From Day 1, our aim has been to create intelligent prosthetics that bring down the barriers between amputees and the lives they want to live. Changing a million lives begins with the first 100, and we're excited to be well on our way."

A clear path to the finish line

With funding now complete, Unlimited Tomorrow is moving into the production phase of the campaign. The company is putting the finishing touches on its engineering infrastructure and recently received one of the first of HP's new 3D printers. Production is slated to begin in the summer, with prosthetics being delivered shortly thereafter.

Recipients of the 100 prosthetics are being selected from various countries and across all walks of life. To date, recipients have expressed a desire to utilize the prosthetics to enhance how they play music, dance, explore the outdoors and handle everyday tasks with ease. Unlimited Tomorrow is still accepting candidates for the 100 Tomorrows recipient list – more information is available on the company's website.

Unlimited Tomorrow has engineered 3D-printed prosthetic devices with unparalleled form, functionality, and realism. Prosthetics are custom designed for each individual, with the shape, weight, skin tone, movement, and form all modeled to a recipient's own body. The use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing techniques, coupled with intelligent design, enables Unlimited Tomorrow to produce these next-generation devices at a fraction of the cost of traditional prosthetics.

