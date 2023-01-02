The perfect way to kickstart your New Year fitness resolutions, the OPPO Band 2 is the ideal companion for an active lifestyle.

The OPPO Band 2 can detect heart rate and blood oxygen sensors with the new health monitoring function.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 will be the year where resolutions last, thanks to the OPPO Band 2. Equipped with an ultra-clear large screen, colorful watch faces, two-color strap design, and a full range of health-based functionalities, it's the only device needed to smash those New Year resolutions with ease.

Unlock The Key To Resolution Success With The OPPO Band 2

For fitness beginners or enthusiasts, the band supports 100 workout modes and auto-detection of 4 modes: walking, running, elliptical machine, and rowing machine. Moreover, the OPPO Band 2 includes improved health modes including a tennis mode that can record 5 types of data including strokes, racket swings, activity duration, heart rate, and calories burned.

The smart gadget offers an upgraded running functionality, with heart rate monitoring that will help users run safely and efficiently while users can also stay up to date on their exciting data through the HeyTap Health App for increased motivation on their progress.

The OPPO Band 2 has a 1.57-inch ultra-clear large screen with a pixel density of 302 PPI, a screen-to-body ratio 47% higher than the previous generations, and an over 74% larger display area, making interactions simpler and easier. The screen brightness is up to 500 nits, ensuring a clear display even in strong outdoor light.

With its comprehensive health monitoring function, the OPPO Band 2 detects heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, providing warnings if the heart rate becomes too high, with vibrations sent through the watch during irregular heartbeats. This safety feature allows users to regulate their training pace and receive accurate records of their health.

To maintain a healthy sleep cycle, the OPPO Band 2 features the OSleep sleep tracking function, which specialized in setting sleep schedules, monitoring sleeping phases and oxygen levels, and assessing snoring risks allowing users to have a better understanding of their sleep cycles and can help them develop healthier sleep habits. The band also includes all-day heart rate monitoring, real-time stress monitoring and warning, water drinking reminders, and more to help users consistently stay healthy.

In tandem, the OPPO Band 2 works as a smart life assistant and an extension of the user's smartphone, with features allowing them to set bedtime alarms, check the weather, set timers, and much more, all on their wrist. Finally, with a battery life of up to 14 days, and fast charging features, the OPPO Band 2 only requires an hour to fully charge, ensuring a continuous smart experience.

OPPO Band 2 with upgraded professional sleep, workout, and health functionality, is available to purchase at a retail price of AED 219. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

