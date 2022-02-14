PLANO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular expression says, "God does not call the qualified. He qualifies the called." As believers in Christ, Christians are called to rise above the temptations and distractions of the secular world and display the love of Christ to all people, regardless of race, religion, creed, color, or sexual orientation. However, most modern diversity resources for Christians focus on racial reconciliation, and at times, there can be a view that society should deny or minimize ethnicity to achieve unity. Beginning Valentines Day 2022, Christians will be able to expand their understanding of God's love for diversity, equity, and inclusion through Kelley Johnson's six-session Bible study, Infinite: The Power of Love.

Unlock the Power of Love: Kelley Johnson Releases Infinite, the Six-Session Bible Study Designed to Expand the Christian Concept of Love

It is one thing to love, it is another to become empowered to love like God. In Infinite: The Power of Love, Kelley Johnson takes readers on a deep dive into faith-based diversity and inclusion, exploring the value of respecting differences in skills, spiritual gifts, and traditional dimensions of diversity like age, gender, and special abilities. Infinite challenges believers to look inwardly and evaluate their responses to the "unmentionable" topics of political views and sexual orientation through love, empathy, and compassion.

In 2022 with diversity at the forefront of many societal issues, many believers may be questioning their role, voice, or stance on matters related to diversity. Infinite helps Christians embark on a spiritual journey to:

See how God's creative process, in the beginning, foreshadows diversity, inclusion, and equity.

Understand the importance of embracing your uniqueness to reach others for Christ while uncovering your biases.

View diversity through a biblical lens while identifying your spiritual gifts to expand the Kingdom of God.

Learn how to model Christ's example of courageous conversations to inspire change while closing our gaps in goodness.

Identify diversity characteristics to honor all people with respect in a Christlike manner and much more.

"Through the normal human development process, we absorb many of our beliefs, mindsets, and practices from our environment, and they eventually become the defining standards of our lives. I believe the Infinite Bible study series is an opportunity to really begin to sift and separate tradition and culture from our definition of Christianity so that we can develop a purer form of our faith – one that is based on what the Bible teaches about loving people."

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping Christians display Christlike love to all people; Kelley Johnson's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Infinite: The Power of Love, available February 14 on paperback and Amazon Kindle.

About Kelley Johnson

Kelley Johnson is an executive coach, communications specialist, DEI thought leader, entrepreneur and Founder of KEIRUS BY KJE, an industry-leading strategy consulting and leadership development firm based in Plano, Texas. Kelley Johnson transforms workplace cultures for national and global organizations by empowering individuals to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion. Before launching KEIRUS BY KJE in 2015, Kelley was a chief diversity officer for a Fortune 500 company. She is the author of EMERGE!, Infinite: The Power of Love, and the former host of the Cubicles & Christ podcast.

