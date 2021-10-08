Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.57 Bn| AeroVironment Inc., ASELSAN AS, and Clearpath Robotics Inc. Emerge as Potential Players | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for autonomous systems in commercial sectors and defense and rise in demand to increase operational efficiency will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the restricted battery life of the unmanned ground vehicle will hinder the market growth.

Also, the reduction in risk of human life will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the economic challenges faced by the aviation industry due to COVID-19 will restrict the growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AeroVironment Inc., ASELSAN AS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., DevelopmentEx.com Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., QinetiQ Group Plc, and The Boeing Co.

Competitive Analysis

The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into military, commercial, and others. The market growth in the military segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., ASELSAN AS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., DevelopmentEx.com Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., QinetiQ Group Plc, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

