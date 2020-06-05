Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market, Forecast to 2026 with Implications of COVID-19
DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Type (UUVs, USVs), Application (Commercial, Scientific Research, Defense & Security), Propulsion System (Electric, Mechanical) and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report predicts the revenue of the global UMVs market to reach $6.73 billion by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), growing by 5.2% annually over 2020-2026 with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.
The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. Highlighted with 59 tables and 74 figures, this 208-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Region.
Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)
- USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)
- Other UMVs
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
- Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
- Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)
- Others
The Defense & Security section is also segmented into the following sub-applications with annual revenue in 2019, 2020, and 2026 for each section:
- Mine Counter Measures (MCM)
- Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Security
- Transportation
- Search and Rescue
- Others
Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Electric System
- Mechanical System
- Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Africa (Nigeria, Angola, and Rest of Africa)
- Middle East
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- 5G International Inc.
- ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
- Atlas Elektronik GmbH
- BAE Systems plc
- Boston Engineering
- C-Innovation
- Deep Trekker Inc
- DOF Subsea AS
- ECA Group
- Forum Energy Technologies
- Fugro Subsea Services Ltd
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Helix Energy Solutions
- International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- i-Tech (Subsea 7)
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Kystdesign AS
- Liquid Robotics
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Ocean Aero, Inc.
- Oceaneering International, Inc.
- Ocius Technology Ltd.
- Marine Tech SAS
- Perry Slingsby Systems Limited
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- SAAB SEAEYE LTD.
- Saipem (Sonsub)
- SeaRobotics Corporation
- Seebyte Ltd.
- Schilling Robotics, LLC
- SimpleUnmanned, LLC.
- Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)
- Thales S.A.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Textron Inc.
