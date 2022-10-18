Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market to grow by USD 2.40 Billion Growth, Driven by the growing demand for Stealth Platforms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 2.40 Billion between 2021 to 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 14.06% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2022-2026

Download the PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the global unmanned underwater vehicles market.

The unmanned underwater vehicles market is highly competitive due to the presence of both major vendors and small players operating across the market. In addition, there is considerable competition among the vendors that wish to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The major players in the market are also focusing on marketing strategies that use effective marketing activities to attract consumers. The promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers boost sales of fitness equipment.

The report identifies BAE Systems Plc, BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o., Cellula Robotics Ltd., Copenhagen Subsea AS, Fugro NV, GABRI S.R.L, General Dynamics Corp., Graal Tech Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Hydromea SA, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., RTSYS, Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Co., and ThyssenKrupp AG are among some of the major market participants. Although growing demand for stealth platforms is notably driving the unmanned underwater vehicles market growth. However, Design and operational challenges might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Remotely Operated



Autonomous Underwater

The UUV market share growth in the remotely operated segment will be significant during the forecast period. Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are used to explore the ocean without actually being in the ocean. Most of the ROVs are equipped with at least a still camera, a video camera, and lights, which means they can transmit images and video back to the ship facilitating the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Increasing research and investments in the development of unmanned underwater vehicles will facilitate the unmanned underwater vehicles market growth in North America over the forecast period. The unmanned underwater vehicles market report covers the following areas:

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the unmanned underwater vehicles market, including some of the vendors such as vendors backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the unmanned underwater vehicles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist unmanned underwater vehicles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the unmanned underwater vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the unmanned underwater vehicles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the unmanned underwater vehicles market, vendors

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o., Cellula Robotics Ltd., Copenhagen Subsea AS, Fugro NV, GABRI S.R.L, General Dynamics Corp., Graal Tech Srl, Groupe Gorge SA, Hydromea SA, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., RTSYS, Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Co., and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Remotely operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Remotely operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Remotely operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Remotely operated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Remotely operated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Autonomous underwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Autonomous underwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Autonomous underwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Autonomous underwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Autonomous underwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 89: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Fugro NV

Exhibit 93: Fugro NV - Overview



Exhibit 94: Fugro NV - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Fugro NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Fugro NV - Segment focus

10.5 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 97: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 102: International Submarine Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: International Submarine Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: International Submarine Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Exhibit 105: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news



Exhibit 108: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus

10.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 110: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 115: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 125: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

10.12 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 130: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

