UNO Pizzeria & Grill Launches Vaccine Concierge Service For Employees

BOSTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNO Pizzeria & Grill today announced the launch of an internal concierge system to aid individual employees in securing and attending vaccine appointments. This complimentary bilingual service is available to UNO employees across its company-owned restaurant locations as well as employees and temporary employees in the UNO Foods manufacturing plant and employees at the restaurant group's corporate office.

Aiming to alleviate the stress from lack of information, technical challenges, and language barriers that come with finding and securing a vaccine appointment, UNO Pizzeria & Grill created the concierge service to provide its employees with a beneficial, streamlined process to become fully vaccinated. The concierge, comprised of volunteer employees, offers a range of services including working with government agencies to secure multiple appointments, sitting side-by-side with employees or hosting virtual sessions to help them navigate the various appointment sites, providing appointment reminders, sharing timely information on updates to regulations and details on when new vaccine sites become available, and in certain circumstances, reimbursing employees for transportation to vaccine centers should they not have the means to get there on their own. Additionally, UNO Pizzeria & Grill will be offering a $50.00 gift card to every employee who gets vaccinated.

"Since our restaurants and other facilities don't have a lot of employees at any one site, we don't qualify for "Workplace Vaccination Programs," which bigger companies can offer their employees," said Erik Frederick, Chief Executive Officer of UNO Pizzeria & Grill. "Our employees are everything to us and we want to continue to put their health and safety first by making the process to secure a vaccine less cumbersome and daunting. We hope that every restaurant and food manufacturing company can help their employees in the same way. We're all in this together!"

The program was piloted last week with employees at UNO Foods, UNO's frozen pizza plant located in Brockton, Mass., one of the Massachusetts towns that was hit the hardest in terms of COVID-19 cases. Within days, the concierge service assisted 87% of the employees to secure vaccine appointments, many who have been eligible for some time but were unable to secure an appointment on their own.

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes approximately 90 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill restaurants located in 18 states, and the District of Columbia, India, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about connecting people over pizza – from its famous Chicago Deep Dish, which UNO invented in 1943, to its Chicago Thin Crust, to its gluten-free and vegan pizzas. The Company also operates Uno Foods, a consumer packaged-foods business which supplies supermarkets, airlines, movie theaters, hotels, airports, travel plazas, and schools, with both frozen and refrigerated private-label foods and UNO branded products. For more information, visit www.unos.com .

