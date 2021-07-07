Unqork and Redox Partner to Streamline No-Code Healthcare Application Development

MADISON, Wis., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redox , the preeminent EHR (electronic health record) integration solution, and Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced a new partnership to enable joint solutions for large healthcare organizations. By combining the power of Unqork's no-code platform with Redox's full-service healthcare data exchange capabilities, customers can create digital health applications in Unqork that are interoperable with any organization in the Redox Network.

When building applications, healthcare organizations confront the challenge of securely and flexibly integrating patient data. Further, standard code-based management requires specialized expertise and long timelines resulting in higher costs and extended go-lives that limit the extent to which healthcare organizations can optimize the patient experience.

To redress these obstacles, the Unqork and Redox integration has been built for deployment at leading hospitals around the country. This next-generation clinical decision support system enables healthcare companies to develop higher quality software more quickly using no-code at all. The joint capabilities are designed to power workflows that connect into the Redox Network, creating seamless healthcare data exchange.

"Patient data management is one of the most complex and urgent issues facing healthcare organizations today," said Kara Dennis, Head of Healthcare, Unqork. "As healthcare organizations seek to modernize their systems, they need a new way to build software that will work effectively with their existing ecosystems, including clinical data. This partnership does just that, helping healthcare organizations quickly build mission-critical software that ultimately drives better patient outcomes."

"The ultimate mission of all healthcare companies is to make care delivery simple," asserts Matt Ripkey, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Redox. "What makes Redox's relationship with Unqork so important is that now enterprise healthcare systems can provide value to patients faster and track the progress of their applications more efficiently. Building a robust, internal healthcare application is now a more seamless exercise."

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,700+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 80 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com . Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Redox Inc.

