Unqork CEO Gary Hoberman to Present on DIY Enterprise at MongoDB World

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork today announced that Founder and CEO Gary Hoberman will be the main presenter of MongoDB's Investor Day Summit and will deliver a Technical Talk at MongoDB World, MongoDB's signature user conference, in New York on June 18, 2019. Through its DIY Enterprise Software platform, Unqork has designed an entirely new way to build software, eliminating most of the commodity coding done today, allowing engineers to focus their abilities on true competitive differentiation. Through this no-code approach, Unqork shifts application development to those who know the business best, speeding time to market, reducing expenses and preventing legacy systems of the future.

Hoberman will be the main presenter of MongoDB's Investor Day Summit at the conference, discussing the value of DIY Enterprise software. The Investor Day Summit provides investors and financial analysts an opportunity to hear directly from the MongoDB executive team and its customers about the differentiators and benefits of working with MongoDB. The session will be webcast live on Tuesday, June 18 from 12:15 to 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed on MongoDB's Investor Relations website.

Additionally, Hoberman will deliver a Technical Talk on modern application development titled: Building Flexible and Secure Customer Applications with MongoDB Atlas. He will showcase how Unqork's DIY Enterprise software platform enables organizations to develop software without writing a single line of code, supported by MongoDB Atlas, and provide a demonstration of the platform.

"Cloud shows us the possibility of Infrastructure-as-a-Service and MongoDB Atlas does the same for database architectures. Now, for the first time, Unqork is extending this as-a-Service model to the application layer," said Hoberman. "To be competitive, businesses must be able to grow and evolve as quickly as the world around them, but legacy technology that requires hard-coded updates is a barrier to that progress. MongoDB Atlas helps Unqork enable our clients to assemble and deploy complex software updates at unprecedented speed without writing a single line of code, so their software can grow and evolve alongside their business. I look forward to demonstrating the capabilities of our DIY Enterprise platform at MongoDB World next week."

As the first-ever DIY Enterprise platform for financial services and insurance, Unqork supports global financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Liberty Mutual. In April, Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments led a $22 million Series A funding round for Unqork.

MongoDB World gathers development and operations engineers from the world's leading companies to connect, explore and learn the latest in database technology. The conference provides deep dive technical sessions giving organizations the tools needed to build and deploy giant ideas.

About Unqork

Unqork is the first-ever DIY enterprise software platform in financial services designed to create industrial-strength applications for complex, regulated products, without writing a single line of code. The company's patent-pending technology includes advanced calculations, decisions, UI design and workflow for risk assessment and digitization layered on top of legacy IT systems. The technology creates custom client lifecycle applications using a drag-and-drop interface which can be implemented within weeks – unlike most traditional, coded software development builds. The result is an easy to use and streamlined customer experience that eliminates errors, accelerating sales and business growth. Unqork works with financial services organizations spanning broker dealers, asset management, wealth management and banks as well as insurers across life and health, property and casualty, and specialty insurance. In April 2019, Unqork announced it had secured $22 million in a Series A investment round led by Goldman Sachs. To learn more, please visit: https://unqork.com.

