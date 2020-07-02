Unqork Hires First Chief Financial Officer As Revenue Triples

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leader in enterprise no-code application development technology, today announced multiple leadership hires, including its first Chief Financial Officer, along with several other momentum benchmarks. Unqork CFO Dan Murphy brings decades of finance leadership experience to Unqork. Murphy previously served as CFO and COO for the HR SaaS company, Namely, and spent nearly seven years as CFO for the publicly-traded software company LivePerson. Prior to that, he served as CFO for the SEO platform, Conductor, Inc.

"Unqork has a tremendous market opportunity and I'm excited to join the team and continue bringing no-code to the enterprise," said Dan Murphy, Chief Financial Officer, Unqork. "More than ever, enterprises in every industry are turning to software for a competitive advantage, and that makes the no-code market Unqork is pioneering one of the fastest growing in all of technology. I look forward to helping scale the company and helping our customers drive their businesses to new heights."

Continued Momentum and Global Expansion for the Leading No-Code Platform

Unqork has seen strong growth in 2020 as leading enterprises and jurisdictions are increasingly turning to the company's no-code platform. The company saw 320 percent year-over-year growth in Q1 and has closed several seven figure deals already in Q2. Unqork has significantly expanded its headcount in 2020 to meet the demands of its growing customer base, adding more than 120 employees including 81 new hires since March.

"Unqork is experiencing tremendous growth because we are solving one of the biggest technology challenges facing every business. Our platform has permanently changed the way mission-critical applications are built at the world's largest enterprises and as no-code begins to explode as a market we will continue to be the industry standard," said Gary Hoberman, Founder and CEO, Unqork. "We have already brought immense value to our customers that are the biggest players in insurance, healthcare and financial services, and our entire company is focused on bringing the no-code revolution to every organization that wants to unlock its full potential."

The company is also expanding its global footprint with the opening of a new London office, in accordance with health and safety guidelines from local officials. Konrad von Habsburg, Head of EMEA, will lead the office as Unqork expands its pioneering no-code platform into international markets. Von Habsburg joins Unqork after serving in several senior leadership positions over more than eight years with IHS Markit, most recently as a Partner overseeing the EMEA Strategic Accounts Team that accounted for more than $800M in annual revenue.

Added Enterprise Technology Leadership

Unqork has also added veteran technology leader Bert I. Amadi as its Head of Platform Operations. Amadi brings to Unqork a deep understanding of the technology challenges at large enterprises. He joins after serving nearly six years as Global Head of Enterprise Technology for Bloomberg LP. Prior to that, he served in a number of senior leadership and executive roles in the financial services industry with Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley.

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the City of New York, and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com/

SOURCE Unqork