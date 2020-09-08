Unqork Launches Virtual Government Services Application

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code application platform, today announced the launch of its Virtual Government Services (VGS) Application to help government agencies better serve residents and businesses through digital delivery of services. The public's need and expectation for virtual services is at an all-time high and will only continue to rise. From family benefits to a marriage license, building permit, or vehicle registration, state and local governments recognize that going digital means better service and better public health. With Unqork's enterprise-ready platform, services will be delivered more securely than ever.

Working with leading municipalities like New York City and Washington DC , Unqork has proven that its platform can quickly digitize government services on a massive scale, and provide a high-quality experience to residents and businesses who are unable, or would prefer not to go to a physical location for critical services. Unqork's VGS solution enables the rapid development of custom resident and business experiences for any municipality or local government.

"COVID-19 has made the trend toward virtual government services a tidal wave," said Cas Holloway, Head of Public Enterprise at Unqork. "And until now, making virtual government a reality required having teams of developers to code custom applications and keeping them on retainer for future changes. Unqork's VGS Application takes code out of the equation and allows local governments to virtualize complex services in days or weeks instead of months or years."

Unqork's VGS Application is the first unified platform that brings the entire resident and business journeys into one seamless digital experience. The application enables:

The creation of complex, customized multi-stakeholder workflows

Secure intake and validation of identification and eligibility criteria

Virtual meetings with applicants to verify submissions and issue licenses, permits, certifications, and other government approvals/actions

Secure retention of transaction records and documents for compliance and other purposes

Complete end-to-end audit trail of all interactions by all stakeholders in the delivery of every virtual service (for compliance, reimbursement and other purposes).

Seamless communication with residents and businesses without relying on in-person meetings or paper-based processes

