Unstoppable WoW3, H.E.R. DAO LATAM and CryptoConexión Announce Education Initiative to Bring 5 Million Latinas into Web3

As part of education effort, Unstoppable will distribute $25 million worth of free NFT domains to Latinas

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , founding member of Unstoppable Women of Web3 and a leading Web3 identity platform with more than 2.5 million registered NFT domains, announced today a goal to provide accessible educational materials and resources to onboard over 5 million Latinas into Web3 by 2030. The initiative is being launched in partnership with H.E.R. DAO LATAM, a womxn-led developer DAO championing innovation and diversity in web3, and CryptoConexión, a platform created to close the knowledge gap in the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and Web 3 for Latinos. Unstoppable Women of Web3 is a diversity and education group focusing on training the next generation of talent, with a mission to equalize the playing field early in the Web3 era.

Unstoppable WoW3 and CryptoConexión will create and share ongoing online courses on crypto and Web3, which will be free and accessible in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The organizations will also launch workshops and hackathons for Web2 women developers that will provide hands-on training in Web3 development. Finally, Unstoppable Domains and Unstoppable WoW3 will distribute over $25 million worth of free NFT domains to 5 million Latinas to help them build and control their digital identity. As part of this effort, partners will reach out to universities and educational institutions in Latin America to distribute free NFT domains to students. In addition, 23 Latinx organizations will join the educational effort, including Web3 Familia, Surge Women, Bit2Me, Latinistas, NoMore, Crypto Mujeres, Mujeres en Crypto, Cripto Curiosas, WE Evolution, Web3 Equity, Cripto Es Cultura, Latino Startup Alliance, Vital Voices Miami, Blockeadas, Disrupt3rs, Dextera, Aureacode, Valera, Hola Metaverso, Educar+, FitBeaute, Planet Lambo, Tecnolochicas.

"Web3 can empower and uplift people, but in order to achieve that potential, we must ensure everyone has a seat at the table," said Sandy Carter, SVP and Channel Chief of Unstoppable Domains. "Education is the first step to building a more inclusive Web3, and that's why we're committed to expanding access to educational resources for Latinas. We're thrilled to partner with H.E.R. DAO LATAM and CryptoConexión to support and cultivate the next generation of incredible Latina Web3 innovators."

"The organizations coming together to launch this initiative have been doing incredible work to ensure Latinas have access to the information and resources to succeed in Web3," said Monica Talan, Founder of CryptoConexión. "By coming together, sharing our key learnings and leveraging the global efforts of Unstoppable Women of Web3, we know we will have a greater impact towards achieving our shared mission."

"Since our inception in January of 2022,we have been working non-stop to ensure we provide equal access for women to enter Web3. We know the interest, commitment and passion for the ecosystem is there, we see it every time we interact with members, from Mexico City to Sao Paulo in Brazil," said Laura Navarro Muñoz, Governor of H.E.R. DAO LATAM. "However, even though we have been able to open doors to Latin American women to opportunities via scholarships, online programs and other initiatives, we recognize that local needs differ and for us to be able to scale and reach more women, we need to work and empower local leading organizations sharing our purpose and mission. At H.E.R. DAO LATAM, we know that working as one 'We are all going to make it'."

Latinas have been historically underrepresented in the tech industry, with only 2% of computing-related jobs in the U.S. being held by Hispanic women, according to data from BuiltIn . The same applies in Latin America, where women are significantly underrepresented in STEM fields, according to research from IDB . However, data shows that diverse and inclusive teams perform better and are more innovative. Companies that score high in gender diversity on executive teams are 25% more likely to have above-average profitability. When companies have more than 30% women executives, they are more likely to outperform companies that only have between 10-30%. Overall, teams that are gender-diverse are better at making business decisions 73% of the time.

The education initiative brings together organizations and partners who are dedicated to removing exclusivity barriers and building a truly diversified inclusive ecosystem in Web3.

About Unstoppable Domains / Unstoppable Women of Web3

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers NFT domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 200 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022. Unstoppable Women of Web3 founded by Sandy Carter, is a group of female leaders who don't just believe in an equal, democratized, and decentralized future, we're actively building it.

About CryptoConexión:

CryptoConexión is a platform created to close the knowledge gap in the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and Web 3 for Latinos. The platform offers content to inform and educate the community, while connecting and amplifying the work of Latino innovators in this space.

About H.E.R. DAO LATAM

H.E.R. DAO LATAM focus on women and non-binary audiences in Latin America.

Their mission is to sustainably diversify the blockchain ecosystem, and enable women to build great products that generate value for the ecosystem and ultimately become the go-to talent incubator to increase equity in the space.

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains