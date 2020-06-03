Unsure About Sending Your Child Back-to-School this Fall? Try an Online Summer Course First: Laurel Springs School

The Laurel Springs Summer Program allows curious, enthusiastic students to remain intellectually engaged and focus on a single subject without having to worry about balancing the workload of multiple courses. Accelerated pacing allows course content to be covered in either six weeks for a semester-long course or 12 weeks for a year-long course.

"Students who enroll in a summer course with Laurel Springs can expect a flexible, engaging, and academically rigorous online learning experience that may be very different from what they have experienced previously," said Megan O'Reilly Palevich, M.Ed., Head of School at Laurel Springs. "By trying a single course through the Summer Program , students and families are empowered to make an informed decision about how they want to proceed with their education in the fall."

Since schools closed nationwide in March, Laurel Springs has reported a drastic increase in inquiries about online education. Hundreds of those families and students have directly cited the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for their interest in a Laurel Springs education, and insights include:

Learning gaps and concerns about academic quality dominated the field with nearly one-third of families and students (33%) specifically reporting that they either have fallen behind or worry about falling behind as a result of COVID-19 school closures or ineffective virtual instruction

An online learning environment was desired for a variety of reasons among other inquiries, such as physical and mental health concerns, renewed interest in homeschooling, newfound success with distance learning, and uncertainty about brick-and-mortar schools being open for the school year

13% of families and students plan to try a Laurel Springs summer course before enrolling full-time

4% of inquiries came from families living abroad who want to switch to a U.S. based, online education

"We are seeing a real trend in enrollments related to COVID-19 that demonstrates that families are understanding the benefits that online learning can provide," said Diane Coraluzzi, Director of Admissions and Student Services at Laurel Springs. "Many parents are not comfortable sending their children back to the physical classroom during this time of uncertainty, but we are ready to welcome new online learners and support them in their academic pursuits with Laurel Springs."

Enrollment for the Summer Program 's year-long courses will be available until June 24, and semester-long course registration remains open until July 15.

To learn more, please visit the Laurel Springs website or contact the Admissions team . Summer courses are also available for purchase on the school's online registration platform.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

To learn more about Laurel Springs School visit www.laurelsprings.com

SOURCE Laurel Springs School

Related Links

https://laurelsprings.com

