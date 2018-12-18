Untangle and Malwarebytes Partner to Offer a Simplified Approach to Layered Security for SMBs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium business, and Malwarebytes, the leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation solution, today announced a new agreement to integrate Malwarebytes' Endpoint Protection and Untangle's cloud security platform, Command Center, to provide administrators with a single pane of glass to manage security orchestration across the network and connected devices, ensuring consistent, comprehensive security protection end-to-end.

"It can be overwhelming for companies to evaluate, deploy and manage disparate security solutions today," said Michael Osterman, principal analyst with Osterman Research. "Untangle's seamless integration with Malwarebytes is particularly compelling as it provides enhanced visibility and streamlined Command Center operations to reduce the headache of managing security operations for SMBs. This gives a particularly powerful end-to-end solution for the products when paired."

Untangle Command Center coupled with Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection offers administrators:

Greater visibility into the profile of hosts on the network including operating systems, installed software and security status.

Status of the last Malwarebytes scan, including time, duration, threats discovered, quarantined endpoints and any remediation.

Ability to initiate a Malwarebytes scan on any host, plus easy navigation between Untangle Command Center and Malwarebytes Management portal.

A single pane of glass for understanding the security status of the network and connected hosts, including identified threats and remediation.

"SMBs have limited resources and need an integrated security solution that is centralized and takes the guess work out of network security," said Raj Mallempati, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Malwarebytes. "By integrating Malwarebytes' Endpoint Protection with Untangle's Command Center, we are able to give network administrators at small and medium-sized businesses control and visibility into their environment. This integration is a security win as it gives customers an easy-to-use, centralized platform to ensure the safety of their networks and connected devices."

Untangle Command Center provides cloud-based, centralized management for Untangle NG Firewall deployments. With the integration of Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection, Command Center gives administrators full visibility, protection and control over the network and connected devices.

"Our partnership agreement with Malwarebytes begins an evolution of Command Center towards a full network security orchestration platform," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. "This integrated solution makes an enterprise-grade, layered approach to security possible for small and medium-sized organizations by providing a simple, seamless approach to threat detection and remediation."

"As a distributor of both Malwarebytes and Untangle, we believe that this partnership will provide immediate value to our MSPs by helping them understand the security posture of their networks and connected devices at a glance, filling a need for simplified and streamlined security orchestration for their SMB clients," said Jay Bradley, founder and managing director of Prodata.

Untangle Command Center with Malwarebytes is available to customers today at untangle.com. Command Center centralized management is included for Untangle NG Firewall Complete subscribers at no extra cost.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes proactively protects people and businesses against dangerous threats such as malware, ransomware and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. Malwarebytes completely replaces antivirus with artificial intelligence-powered technology that stops cyberattacks before they can compromise home computers and business endpoints. More than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide trust and recommend Malwarebytes solutions. Our team of threat researchers and security experts process emerging and established threats every day, from all over the globe. Founded in 2008, the company is headquartered in California, with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit us at http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

Malwarebytes founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski started the company to create the best disinfection and protection solutions to combat the world's most harmful Internet threats. Marcin was recently named "CEO of the Year" in the Global Excellence awards and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Enterprise Technology list and the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 40 Under 40 award, adding those to an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

