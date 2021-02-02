Untangle Launches Channel Partner Portal To Further Support Customer Networking & Security Needs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc., a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the launch of its new Partner Portal , an interactive platform enabling Untangle Partners to provide improved customer support and drive growth in their expanding network security and connectivity business. The Untangle Partner Portal serves as a one-stop shop for Channel Partners, providing a variety of tools and resources to help better meet customers' security needs and further build upon their existing user base.

According to the Voice of the Channel Report, Channel Partners have recently predicted increasing investment in cybersecurity across small and mid-sized businesses. With the launch of the Partner Portal, Untangle assists with these crucial investments, providing real-time access to relevant business information tailored to each VAR, MSP and Distributor in Untangle's global network of partners. Bolstering continued Partner success, Untangle Channel Partners gain access to relevant information such as deal registration, sales collateral, playbooks, learning tracks and the latest in Untangle news to help grow their respective customers and service portfolios, while remaining updated on Untangle offerings.

"We are committed to supporting the success of our 1,100+ partners and helping them grow their business," said Scott Devens, CEO of Untangle. "As network security and connectivity needs continue to increase for small and mid-sized businesses, our new, easy-to-use and intuitive Untangle Partner Portal provides the tools and resources Partners need to efficiently support their customers."

As the number of businesses relying on Untangle technologies to secure their connectivity and manage their networks grows, the launch of the Untangle Partner Portal is another step in line with the company's founding goals of empowering small and mid-sized businesses with resources and technologies to simplify and better secure their network management.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

