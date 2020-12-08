Untangle Solves Branch Office Barriers with Addition of VLANs in Latest SD-WAN Router Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the latest release of Untangle SD-WAN Router . Version 2.0 of Untangle's award-winning router includes virtual LANs (VLANs), allowing network administrators to create multiple segmented networks while utilizing a single network interface. With the ability to utilize VLANs at branch locations, administrators can ensure that the most important traffic is optimized to keep a business up and running efficiently.

According to Untangle's recent 2020 SMB IT Security Report , adopting SD-WAN technologies has helped SMBs in several ways including increased internet efficiency and security, decreased IT spending and ease of connecting branch offices. However, when it comes to offices, many SMBs are limited by the number of physical internet connections in which they can segment their traffic. Untangle SD-WAN Router 2.0 allows any business wanting to extend their network to multiple physical locations, regardless of distance, to do so. Now, with the addition of VLANs, network administrators can create as many logical network segments as they need to efficiently manage their network, providing the highest level of security and connectivity possible.

"We're bringing a new level of functionality to our Untangle SD-WAN Router where businesses can immediately realize the benefits of VLANs including ease of device management, grouping of like-devices together to apply policies, and extra security layers with device segmentation," said Heather Paunet, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Untangle. "Untangle's SD-WAN solution enables IT administrators to provide a network that is optimized for the business applications that employees count on. When applications need the best latency and response times, those applications are prioritized ensuring employee productivity is maximized."

As part of Untangle's Network Security Framework , using Untangle SD-WAN Router in conjunction with NG Firewall and Command Center , small businesses are able to gain the benefits of enterprise level infrastructure to improve connectivity and security across their entire network, affordably. Untangle SD-WAN Router software provides interoffice connectivity across all sites, optimizes the internet over existing infrastructure, and prioritizes business critical applications to maximize employee productivity.

To learn more about Untangle, visit https://www.untangle.com .

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com .

Untangle Media Contact

Lumina Communications on behalf of Untangle

[email protected]

408-963-6418

SOURCE Untangle

Related Links

https://www.untangle.com

