Untapped Value Pools to Emerge in Refurbished Medical Equipment Market in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond: TMR Study

ALBANY, New York, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2019 to 2027, growth in global refurbished medical equipment market would be robust. It would reach a valuation of about USD 24 billion by the end of this period, creating rewarding opportunities of growth. And, it is quite pertinent to note here that a number of trends and drivers will underscore it. The on-going pandemic of COVID-19 is a particularly strong factor as hospitals across the world prepare themselves for tackling the ever-growing human and humanitarian challenge by stocking up on inventories of these cost-effective medical equipment.

Transparency Market Research notes, "Use of heart-lung machines is increasing owing to factors such as ageing population, growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and increase in cases of COVID-19 infections. However, since these imaging and critical care equipment are expensive, demand for refurbished medical equipment would grow."

Key Findings of Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Study:

On the basis of end-user, the segment for hospitals will contribute notably to growth

Cardiology segment under the applications category will expand at a high growth rate

In the product category, sizeable share will be accounted for by the medical imaging equipment segment

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market:

Population across the world is ageing rapidly, particularly in regions of North America and Europe

and Prevalence of chronic diseases is high due to poor lifestyle choices and increase in risk factors

Distribution channels across the globe are strengthening due to proactive measures taken by market players to plug in demand and supply gaps

2 billion people will mark the age group of 65 and above by 2050; the demographic will fuel growth in the market

Six in ten people in the developed region of U.S. currently suffer from one chronic illness and the ratio is set to increase, this will propel market onto a high growth trajectory

About 11 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the world so far leading hospitals to stock up on low-cost equipment

Regional Analysis of Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market:

North America has topped the charts over the last few years and is expected to continue its dominance into the forecast period

has topped the charts over the last few years and is expected to continue its dominance into the forecast period High prevalence of chronic diseases, rapidly ageing population, and a robust healthcare infrastructure will lead the market to this covetable position

United States and Canada are anticipated to be at the forefront of growth owing to a strong base of top companies in medical device field

and are anticipated to be at the forefront of growth owing to a strong base of top companies in medical device field Privatization in the industry and presence of top-tier distributors is also set to propel regional market on to a high trajectory

Competitive Analysis of Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market:

A number of major players operate in the global refurbished medical equipment market, making the vendor landscape quite competitive. In fact, several organic and inorganic strategies are deployed by prominent players to improve their market position. Some of these are expansion of geographic footprint, adapting to established guidelines, and improving upon channels of distribution.

Transparency Market Research has covered top players in a comprehensive manner. Profiling include company and financial overview, strategies and way forward, and product information. Some of the renowned names include Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Atlantis Worldwide, LLC, Block Imaging International, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Hitachi, Ltd.

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market: Segmentation

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Product

Medical Imaging Equipment



X-ray Systems





Ultrasound Systems





MRI Scanners





CT Scanner





Others



Operating Room Equipment



Heart-lung Machines





Defibrillators





Anesthesia Machines





Electrosurgical Units





Others



Patient Monitoring Devices



Multi-parameter Monitors





Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)





Pulse Oximeters





Neonatal Monitors





Others



Others

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Application

Cardiology



Respiratory and Gastroenterology



Neonatal Care



Orthopedic



Others

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by End User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of MEA

