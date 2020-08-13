Until Freedom To Hold Press Conference at The Kingdom Fellowship on Thursday, August 13 In Response to LMPD's Latest Assault on Constitutional Rights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until Freedom along with partners and community leaders will hold a Press Conference at The Kingdom Fellowship on Thursday, August 13, to respond unequivocally to the Louisville Metro Police Department's recent arbitrary announcement that protests are no longer allowed in the streets.

A major announcement will be made on Until Freedom's "Occupy Kentucky" Plans, where national activists are taking residency in Louisville, KY for the foreseeable future to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Until Freedom refuse to allow the seeds of fascism to take root in Louisville while Breonna Taylor's murderers go unpunished, more than 150 days after her death at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department during a botched raid with a no-knock warrant. This comes after witnessing the federal response to nonviolent protests in Portland, Albuquerque, Seattle, and New York, where secret police are engaging in alarming efforts to stifle dissent.

WHO: Until Freedom Co-Founders, Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Mysonne Linen, Angelo Pinto, Esq., Reverend Stephen A. Green, Chair, Faith for Black Lives, Members of the Louisville 87, Activists and Influencers, Kentucky Alliance, No Justice No Peace

WHAT: Press Conference

WHERE: Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center - 324 E. Broadway, Louisville

WHEN: Thursday, August 13 at 11AM ET

BACKGROUND:

Last month, 87 activists working with Until Freedom were arrested and initially charged with a felony for peacefully protesting on Attorney General Daniel J. Cameron's front lawn, proving that, in fact, the AG does actually know how to issue arrest warrants. The family, activists, attorneys, celebrities and community members who are "occupying" Kentucky are demanding that all the police officers involved with Breonna's murder are charged, including Detective Joshua Jaynes, who lied to obtain the no-knock warrant.

