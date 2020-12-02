Unum Group Announces Annual Investor Meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that it will hold its virtual annual investor meeting on Thursday, December 17, 2020. The meeting will start at 8:00am EST and is anticipated to conclude by 10:00am EST. The event will be simulcast via an audio & video webcast. Please register here at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

The presentation slides will be available on the "News and Events" page of the company's website at www.unumgroup.com in the "Investors" section and will remain on the website for one year following the event.

Due to the nature of the event, the video webcast will have a slight delay from dial-in phone audio. For the best presentation experience, we suggest using the webcast (audio and video) until Q&A begins. We will provide a short break between prepared remarks and Q&A to provide time to dial-in and place yourself into the queue.

If you do not plan on watching the video portion, the dial-in line works for audio only participation throughout the entire event.

All questions will be voiced, and chat box questions will not be available for this event.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group ( www.unum.com ) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion in 2019 and provided $7.5 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/unumbenefits ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/unumnews ) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/unum ).

