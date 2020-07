Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 17, 2020, the Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on August 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2020.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP



Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.

