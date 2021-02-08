Unum Group to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney, will represent the company at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference. The virtual conference is on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

McKenney is scheduled to speak at 3:15 p.m. EST and will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.