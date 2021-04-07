Unum Group to release first quarter 2021 results and host conference call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its first quarter 2021 results May 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com .

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call Thursday, May 6, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss first quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers in the U.S. and Canada dial: 1-866-652-5200

International callers dial: 412-317-6060

Please ask to be joined to the Unum Group Call

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call. Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through Thursday, May 13.

Callers in the U.S. can dial toll free: 1-877-344-7529

Callers in Canada can dial toll free: 855-669-9658

International callers use: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code 10154518

ABOUT UNUM

Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

