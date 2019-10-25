Unveil the Future of Banking with Newgen at CAB Conference, Sint Maarten

MCLEAN, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communications, announced that it is participating at the CAB Conference, to be held at the Sonesta Maho Resort in Sint Maarten from October 30 - November 2.

Subject matter experts from Newgen will be present at Booth #30, showcasing its banking solutions for streamlining and optimizing end-to-end banking processes. The experts will be demonstrating how Newgen's loan origination solutions can be tailored to the unique needs of financial institutes and are scalable to accommodate hundreds of processes with billions of transactions. The solutions can integrate with legacy systems and third-party applications while ensuring compliance.

"At Newgen, innovation is part of our DNA. We offer scalable banking solutions that not only meet an organization's current needs but also provides capabilities to cater to its future requirements. Our banking solutions are built on our low code application platform, enabling financial institutes to streamline processes and transform experiences," said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software.

Newgen offers a wide range of banking solutions such as account opening, commercial & retail lending, and others, powered by RPA, digital sensing, analytics, and mobility, to offer customers intuitive, and efficient banking.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen Software is a global provider of banking process automation for more than 200 banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management platform automates critical business processes for banking institutions, including commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, and digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

