Unveiling Ceremony of Joint Lab of Yanshan Petrochemical and Oriental Yuhong

The establishment of the joint lab is another move to deepen the strategic cooperation between the two sides. They will continue to write new chapter of high-quality, sustainable cooperation through collaborating in R&D and projects to make innovation as well as roll out and apply new products. Li Gang, Chairman of Yanshan Petrochemical, and Li Weiguo, Chairman of Oriental Yuhong, delivered speeches at the ceremony.

Li Gang said that Yanshan Petrochemical and Oriental Yuhong have maintained long-term strategic cooperation and went into partnership in waterproof rolls since 1998. The two sides have conducted deep business cooperation in multiple areas. The establishment of the joint lab is a pragmatic move by the two sides to contribute to the fostering of a new paradigm of development, to act on the new vision of development, to give full play to their advantages in production, sales, research and application, and to achieve targeted cooperation. The joint lab will promote the commercialization of scientific research achievements of the two sides, give new impetus to their product and technology R&D, create new advantages and foster new profit drivers.

Li Weiguo said that the joint lab will further promote the two companies' development and application of high-performance waterproof materials. The two sides will, relying on the joint lab, actively develop and produce new products to provide society and customers with premium high-performance waterproof materials.

Oriental Yuhong and Yanshan Petrochemical have been committed to fruitful cooperation, sound operation, and globally competitive high-end products and services. With their rapid development and market expansion, the two sides have established an increasingly stable mechanism for win-win cooperation. In the future, they will continue to deepen their cooperation and the joint lab will continue to develop and apply more environmentally-friendly, higher-quality products to create an environment enjoying lasting security for society and mankind.

First built in 1967 and founded in 1970, Yanshan Petrochemical, an affiliate of Sinopec, is one of the earliest and largest modern petrochemical enterprises in China.

Founded in 1995, Oriental Yuhong has provided high-quality integrated solutions for tens of thousands of construction projects of infrastructure as well as industrial, civil and commercial buildings over the past two decades or so, and has become a provider of quality construction materials system service.

