Uoolu Releasing 2018 Ten Countries on Belt and Road Property Investment Data report

In the report, Uoolu selected eight countries in Southeast Asia and two countries in the Middle East along the Belt and Road based on the Cooperative Development Index to assess the investment risk in the Belt and Road Initiative region.

The ten countries were ranked by different criteria such as housing price growth rate and price-to-rent ratio. The data highlights the significant and accessible property markets of the region, as well as the demographics of Chinese investors.

Surprisingly, the primary investors in overseas property are aged between 30 to 49 years old and are mostly from new industries. Investors come from IT, and Internet business accounts for 31% of investors who are open to mobile technology and new services. The new affluent generation has exhibited a short decision-making cycle. 43.56% of Chinese investors only take a week to decide on a property investment, and 67% invest between US$70,000 to $150,000.

The report also reveals that Thailand, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam are the major markets today that receive the most attention from Chinese investors.

To receive the full report, please follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn and drop us the message: "Belt and Road Report".

Uoolu Website: www.uoolu.com



Uoolu Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Uoolu/



Uoolu LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/uoolu.com/

SOURCE Uoolu.com

Related Links

http://www.uoolu.com

