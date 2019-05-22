UOVO Fine Art Storage Launches Fashion Storage Division

"UOVO is committed to preserving our cultural heritage, which we believe includes groundbreaking design archives and notable individual fashion collections. Fashion helps us understand history so it is important key pieces are available for future generations. MODA allows designers and individuals to plan their legacies by conserving their garments to the highest standard in the industry," said Steven Guttman, founder and chairman of UOVO.

UOVO CEO Steve Novenstein added, "Our deep experience with fine art storage has given us a new way of thinking about proper care for clothing and accessories. Like our fine art clients, MODA clients can customize their storage depending on their needs and budget. Building on our existing art storage model means we can offer these services at the most competitive prices in the fashion industry. Simply put, MODA offers a higher-quality service at a lower cost."

Like UOVO's fine art clients, MODA clients can design their own private storage spaces for direct collection access or opt for a traditional valet receive-and-release approach. Two levels of climate control are available, notably humidity control that meets museum standards for optimal archival preservation. MODA is available at all four of UOVO's storage facilities, including their Long Island City flagship and forthcoming location in Bushwick, Brooklyn. In total, UOVO has 650,000+ square feet of storage space in New York.

Since opening in 2014, UOVO has recognized the connection between fine art and fashion storage. Many notable fashion collections are in storage at UOVO, including Oscar de la Renta and PVH Corp., one of the world's largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, and IZOD. The introduction of MODA formalizes UOVO's fashion inventory system and service offerings, streamlining the process for new clients.

About UOVO: UOVO is New York's #1 provider of art, fashion and collections storage and services. From climate-controlled storage and private viewing rooms, to transportation, packing, crating, and installation services, UOVO provides an array of storage options and innovative service and management solutions tailored to meet the specialized needs of any collection. Each UOVO facility is purpose-designed and managed by a team of industry-leading experts dedicated to ensuring that works are safeguarded with the highest caliber of security, discretion, professionalism, and care.

