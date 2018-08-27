UOVO To Open Brooklyn Storage Facility In 2019

"Since opening UOVO in 2014, we have seen an unprecedented demand for our integrated art storage and services, which represent a complete reimagining of the industry," remarked UOVO Founder and Chairman Steven Guttman. "Opening UOVO: BROOKLYN is our latest contribution to supporting New York's cultural community, including artists, collectors, galleries, designers, fashion houses and museums."

"We pride ourselves on listening to our clients, and innovating in response to their needs," continued UOVO CEO Steve Novenstein. "UOVO: BROOKLYN will combine the convenience of the company's flagship facility, UOVO: NYC, with the storage efficiency of our two Rockland County facilities. Clients that reserve private storage areas prior to the 2019 opening will have the option for complete customization of their spaces."

The UOVO: BROOKLYN building is made entirely of reinforced concrete, an ideal material for security, temperature and climate control. Storage will be distributed across three floors, each with an approximate ceiling height of 20 feet to accommodate even monumental works of art. The facility will include four fully-enclosed loading docks and two new freight elevators. The structure is situated on a 77,000+ square-foot lot at an elevation of 64 feet, well outside the FEMA flood zone. It has ample parking space and the ability to accommodate tractor trailers, a key feature for UOVO, which owns and operates a high-cube tractor trailer as part of its 10-vehicle fleet. UOVO: BROOKLYN is within easy walking distance of the J, L, M and Z subway lines. Green initiatives such as LED lighting will be incorporated throughout the building for increased sustainability.

Architectural firm Butz-Wilbern will re-purpose the building specifically to suit the needs of fine art, design, fashion and archival collections under the guidance of UOVO executives. As with all UOVO facilities, UOVO: BROOKLYN will feature a full-time staff of expert art handlers to assist with all client needs, including transportation, installation, shipping and packing.

UOVO opened their first location in December 2014. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot flagship, UOVO: NYC, is the first facility in New York built from the ground up for the sole purpose of caring for artworks and archival collections. UOVO's Rockland County facilities, UOVO: 33 KINGS HWY and UOVO: 100 BRADLEY PKWY, opened in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Today, more than 1,350 clients have used UOVO's storage and services, including leading museums, galleries, fashion houses and foundations, as well as individuals such as premier international collectors, artists and art advisors. With the addition of the Brooklyn location, UOVO has amassed 650,000+ square feet of storage in New York in less than four years.

UOVO is New York's #1 provider of art, fashion and collections storage and services. From climate-controlled storage and private viewing rooms, to transportation, packing, crating, and installation services, UOVO provides an array of storage options and innovative service and management solutions tailored to meet the specialized needs of any collection. Each UOVO facility is purpose-designed and managed by a team of industry-leading experts dedicated to ensuring that works are safeguarded with the highest caliber of security, discretion, professionalism, and care. For more information, please visit uovo.art.

