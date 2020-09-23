Up-And-Coming Latina Filmmaker Has Soft Launch For Her First Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Shelly Ro, CEO of Cuyo Productions and award-winning filmmaker, co-hosts her first podcast, Las Moiras, with Laura Hurtado, which airs in Spanish on all podcast platforms starting Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Las Moiras will host six weekly episodes per season every Wednesday at 1 p.m. PST. Each season is scheduled to premiere the first Wednesday after the first day of Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer. The podcast is streaming on Apple, Google, Spotify, and YouTube.

In mythology, "Las Moiras" are the three goddesses tasked with the life and destiny of mortals, aka, the Fates. Each episode will be centered on a myth or legend, and be examined through modern, female eyes. Since there are only two "moiras," the third will be a special guest brought on each episode.

"I am so excited that I could create a podcast about a topic that I am so passionate about. While discussing mythology is fun, I also hope to open people's minds to the idea that what we see on the screens may not be 100 percent accurate," said Ro.

"I am thrilled that I can share my love and knowledge about mythology, and what better way to do so than with my incredible co-host, Shelly Ro," said Hurtado.

Las Moiras focuses on the intersection between classic legends, and pop-culture. Ro and Hurtado will review films and TV shows based on their accuracy representing women on and off the screen.

"For people who aren't interested in mythology, they may watch a movie and accept the story and possible inaccurate portrayals of characters, especially of women and people of color," said Ro.

Led by founder and CEO, Shelly Ro, Cuyo Productions is an American media production company based in Los Angeles that provides entertainment content for digital platforms, including productions of short films and feature films. Cuyo Productions is the vision of CEO Shelly Ro's desire to create an inclusive space to empower underrepresented groups to tell their story and share their perspective of the world. Ro is moving towards the ideals of artistic excellence, cultural openness, and social diversity.

