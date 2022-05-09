Up-and-Coming Women's Activewear Brand Joins Forces with Major Gym Franchise Group

AVA Active, a stylish activewear brand fresh to the scene, has announced a partnership with renowned boutique gym brand, Xponential Fitness.

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The group owns ten gym franchises in the USA, including Rumble, CycleBar, YogaSix, Club Pilates, and more, amounting to around 2,100 individual studios. The partnership will see AVA Active's modern matching gym sets for sale in studios from May 2022.

AVA Active's Crop Hood and Highwaist mesh leggings are the ultimate all-rounder when it comes to style and functionality. It's all about colors and details.

AVA Active's innovative seamless activewear sets have taken the scene by storm, thanks to their functional and flexible, yet fashionable designs.

The brand is set to see sales soar in 2022, with the announcement of this latest partnership.

The upcoming collection features an extensive range of women's seamless gym leggings with coordinating sports bras and tops, in a range of stylish shades and flattering designs.

The brand's versatile collection is ideal for a range of activities, including yoga, cycling, running, and functional fitness.

Seamless activewear has been gaining popularity in fitness fashion for the past few years, providing a superior level of comfort and flexible fit. AVA Active has taken this technology to the next level, with super-soft and stretchy fabric that feels as good as it looks. It offers a sculpting and smoothing effect to inspire self-confidence, along with a flattering and supportive compression waistband.

The brand's versatile collection is the perfect partner for Xponential's varied range of studios, with contemporary designs that will fit right in fashionable fitness franchises such as AKT and Pure Barre. The collaboration also offers a new level of convenience to customers, who will soon be able to shop for their latest sportswear on their next visit to their favorite studio.

About AVA Active

Based in West Hollywood, AVA Active was founded by Adham Amiri in April 2019. The brand has since moved from strength to strength, with a core focus on seamless activewear sets for women. Many major celebrities and influencers have endorsed the brand since its establishment, including Larsa Pippen, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer, to name a few.

For more information, and to purchase the latest products, please visit www.avaactive.com.

About Xponential Fitness

The aptly named Xponential Fitness is a California-based brand that has experienced exponential growth since launching in 2017. It operates boutique gym franchise brands across a range of disciplines, from pilates and yoga to boxing and functional fitness. This includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates studio brand in the US, and CycleBar, one of the largest spin studio brands.

Xponential Fitness aims to make fitness accessible to all with fun concept classes, personalized workout sessions, and small-group studios which are more social and less intimidating than a traditional gym.

For more information, please visit www.xponential.com .

Media Contact:

Adham Amiri

310-729-1179

[email protected]

SOURCE AVA Active