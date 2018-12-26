Up and Running Software Emphasizes its Experience Working with Agencies

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and Running Software's strong track record of partnering with agencies in various industries can add value to any future agency partner looking to thrive in today's market.

Up and Running Software, an Ames, Iowa-based custom software provider, has been partnering with clients to help them solve important technical problems since 1995. The company helps build, implement and service custom software solutions for customers of any size and in any industry. It has become well-regarded for its communication, commitment to the customer and its ability to creatively and accurately translate business needs into working software.

Over time, Up and Running Software has developed particularly rich portfolios in the fields of health care, e-commerce, transportation and logistics, education and artificial intelligence, serving over 500 clients of all types, from non-profits and startups to the Fortune 10. Those served directly include Hearst, Passare, Gerber Baby and Yahoo!.

Much of Up and Running Software's work is performed for clients directly, but a significant amount has been through agency partners. Over the years, the company has served more than 40 agencies. Up and Running Software's competitive rate structure allows its agency partners to double or triple its rates, proof that it can cost-effectively provide stable and long-term support for its customers.

Through its agency partners, Up and Running Software has served many end clients, including Xerox, General Electric, The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, The Gap, Jiffy Lube, Henry Schein and LaCroix. The types of agencies served run the gamut, from advertising to user experience (UX), information architecture (IA), e-commerce, and many others.

Up and Running Software's successful agency experience allows the company to anticipate what agencies seek and to ensure that their specific needs are met. Whether the entire software development process needs to be completely taken care of or just a specific component, Up and Running Software can provide whichever services are necessary: full-stack development, architecting, quality assurance, DevOps, and more.

If an agency is looking for an experienced software development partner who is also experienced in collaborating with agencies, then Up and Running Software is a great place to start.

