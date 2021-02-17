UP Fintech: A Fintech Investment Bank Serving the New Economy

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech",Nasdaq:TIGR), acting through its U.S. subsidiary, US Tiger Securities, Inc., acted as the lead underwriter for Kuke Music's U.S. IPO. Lead underwriters assemble and lead the underwriting syndicate throughout the entire IPO process and this responsibility is normally reserved for traditional financial institutions. UP Fintech serving as the lead underwriter for a Chinese technology company pursuing an overseas listing demonstrates the firm's unparalleled capability to assist Chinese issuers raise capital internationally.

Further information about Kuke Music is available here.

"A lead underwriter plays an essential intermediary role in the offering process from pre-IPO planning to final listing. Many factors are considered when selecting the lead underwriter for an IPO, including reputation, industry expertise, distribution capabilities, as well as research capabilities. Serving as a lead underwriter is a milestone for our firm and we will continue to leverage digital innovation to expand our underwriting capabilities," Stated Mr. Wu Tianhua, founder and CEO of UP Fintech.

More than 30 Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges in 2020 and 14 of them had UP Fintech serve as an underwriter for their offerings, including high-profile companies such as Xpeng Motors and Li Auto. As a next generation fintech firm itself, UP Fintech understands the challenges that new economy businesses face and is able to offer solutions and value-added services tailored to the specific needs of corporate clients. Due to its strong market insights and natural connection to entrepreneurs in the technology landscape, after commencing its investment banking business just three years ago, UP Fintech was number one in the world by deal count for underwriting Chinese ADR issuers in both 2019 and 2020.

Since becoming a notable market participant for providing investment banking services to Chinese firms pursuing an overseas listing, UP Fintech has developed a diverse range of institutional customers to whom it may market the shares of new issuers. UP Fintech's investment banking network now covers over 500 institutions in the United States, Canada, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, by leveraging its growing base of retail investors, UP Fintech is able to provide substantial demand for the shares of new issuers.

Besides underwriting Chinese ADR issuers, in 2020 UP Fintech also participated in Warner Music's IPO in the U.S., and served as a joint bookrunner for the international offerings of NetEase, New Oriental Education & Technology, Harbour Biomed, Antengene, and Genor Biopharma's listings in Hong Kong. As UP Fintech continues to win accolades and participate in a diverse range of listings, it simultaneously provides more investment opportunities for retail investors and institutional clients. UP Fintech looks forward to serving a growing number of pre-IPO firms as well as contributing to the development of global capital markets.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its "mobile first" strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itiger.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans and market trends, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies and future business opportunities; trends and competition in Chinese and global financial markets; the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Broker-Dealer Disclosures:

US Tiger Securities, Inc.is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC").

Purpose of Article: This article is a paid advertisement by US Tiger Securities, Inc.. This article is intended to provide information regarding the investment banking and brokerage services provided by US Tiger Securities, Inc.and other broker-dealer subsidiaries of UP Fintech Holding Limited (collectively, "UP Fintech"). This article has not been reviewed or approved by any regulator.

Not Advice: The information contained in this material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide professional, investment or any other type of advice or recommendation, or to create a fiduciary relationship. UP Fintech does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, reliability, completeness, appropriateness or sufficiency for any purpose of any information included in this material. Certain information may have been provided by third-party sources and, while believed to be reliable, has not been independently verified by UP Fintech, and its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. You should not make an investment decision in reliance on this material, which is based on information that is likely to change without notice.

Not Independent: The views expressed in this material may not be independent of the interests of UP Fintech. UP Fintech may engage in conflicting activities, including principal trading before or after posting this material, market making, lending, or the provision of investment banking or other services involving issuers and securities or derivatives referred to in this material. UP Fintech or its personnel may have a financial interest in the securities discussed in this content, including, without limitation, an option, right, warrant, future, long or short position in the security.

Not An Offer or Solicitation: Nothing contained in this material is, or should be construed as, an offer, a solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy or sell any security or derivative, and it is not intended for distribution in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be contrary to law.

Risk of Loss: Securities and derivatives transactions involve risk of loss, including loss of principal. You should weigh potential benefits against the risks. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Not a Valuation: This material is not an official valuation of any security or derivative mentioned herein. Any pricing information provided is indicative only and does not reflect a level at which UP Fintech may be prepared to execute a trade; nor is it intended to demonstrate actual results that may be achieved by any transaction.

Electronic Trading: Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

SOURCE UP Fintech Holding Limited