UP International Grants Genomma Lab The Exclusive License For Novamil® / Novalac® Infant Nutrition Products In Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with UP International, S. A. ("UPI") to market the full range of infant nutrition products under the Novamil® and Novalac® brands in Mexico.

UPI has developed nutritional supplements for pregnant and lactating mothers as well as unique infant formulas to manage and alleviate digestive disorders frequently occurring the first years of life including gastrointestinal discomfort, allergies, reflux and constipation, among others.

The efficacy of Novamil® / Novalac® specialty products has been demonstrated in over 40 clinical trials and studies, mostly in Europe, involving over 48.000 infants worldwide. These infant nutrition formulas are endorsed by leading pharmaceutical companies in five continents, and now by Genomma Lab in Mexico.

The UPI-Genomma exclusive licensing agreement will leverage on Genomma's Growth and Innovation Strategy, as well as the Company strengths and capabilities on Marketing, Advertising, its best in class go-to-market and supply chain models. Genomma will also develop and integrate a team of highly trained medical reps to inform medical professionals, pediatricians and gastro-pediatricians.

UPI Pharmaceuticals and Genomma Lab strongly support breastfeeding as the best nutrition for babies.

About UP International

UPI is part of the Group Novalac Nutrition & Health founded in 1991 by a team of research scientists, pediatricians and pharmacists to deal with gastro-intestinal problems without medication which come with potential side effects, through adequate nutrition, focusing on causes rather than only symptoms.

UPI's goal is to continue developing ever-improving solutions to promote and support breastfeeding as well as adequate nutrition for babies who cannot be breastfed.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

