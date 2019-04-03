Up-Scale Venture X Shared Workspace to Host Grand Opening in Orlando's Downtown Business District

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture X® the premium membership-based workspace and community for entrepreneurs and businesses, has announced that its newest facility at 100 E. Pine St. Suite 110, Orlando will hold a grand opening celebration tomorrow, April 4 at 4 p.m. The official grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce. This latest opening adds to the brand's growing presence throughout the state, which includes its first location in Naples, as well as the Palm Beaches, and soon another location in South Miami-Dade County. Plans are to top 100 locations by the end of 2019.

Specializing in elevating the coworking experience across the U.S. and around the world, Venture X, a brand member of United Franchise Group, is responding to the needs of entrepreneurs requiring flexible office space solutions. Its new Orlando 21,000-square-foot facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and memberships will include virtual office, shared desk, dedicated desk, private office, conference room hours, and event space.

"We saw the promise of a great business opportunity and wanted to be a part of the Downtown Orlando community," said Lindsay Hedrick, co-franchisee and community manager at the Orlando Venture X. "We believe Venture X will be a great fit for Orlando and provide a wonderful business model that supports business growth through networking and flexibility."

The Central Business District is a best-in-class environment where the demands of a growing business market are met. "We are excited to be on the cutting edge of how today's business workforce and entrepreneurs envision true flexible office space options," said Jason R. Anderson, president of Venture X. "The Downtown Business District is a key component for a collaborative, community-driven focus for our Venture X members."

The Venture X experience is about diverse membership options, each designed for creative professionals, freelancers, remote workers, startups, non-profits, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies that require upscale satellite offices.

Amenities include concierge-level member services, secure 24/7 access, high-speed business class internet, copiers and other conference technology.

For information, visit https://www.venturex.com/locations/florida/orlando-pine/. Social media channels include Instagram: vx_orlando100pine and Facebook Venture X (Orlando: 100 Pine).

About Venture X

Venture X is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. Venture X is part of a successful group of affiliated companies and brands under the United Franchise Group (UFG) and has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best co-working spaces in the United States. The brand anticipates having 100 locations operational by the end of 2022. For more information about locations visit www.VentureX.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.venturexfranchise.com.

