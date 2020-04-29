Up to 250,000 protective masks to be freely distributed to correctional officers and incarcerated individuals in states hardest hit by COVID-19

Protective masks will be made available to U.S. jails and prisons most impacted by COVID-19, with emphasis on N95 and KN95 masks being distributed to correctional officers, medical staff, civilian workers, and those incarcerated individuals positively diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. Surgical or disposable 3-ply masks will be distributed to non-infected incarcerated individuals as availability allows.

"AWS, Securus, GTL, and GUARDIAN RFID share a deep commitment to improving the safety of the Thin Gray Line," said Ken Dalley, President, Chief Warrior, GUARDIAN RFID. "Together, we're hopeful we can do our part to reduce the infection and transmission of COVID-19 in our jails and prisons, and protect millions of Americans from this pandemic."

"First and foremost, the number one priority for the corrections industry is to keep facility staff, incarcerated individuals and the community safe, which is why we are supporting the Warrior Foundation's initiative to distribute much-needed medical masks as an added effort to the assistance our organization is providing during this wide-spread health crisis," said Dave Abel, president and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "This is just one example of like-minded companies working together to help those in need; we're proud to be a part of it."

GUARDIAN RFID is leading the distribution effort. Masks will begin shipping to correctional facilities the week of May 4th. Facilities needing masks are encouraged to go to WarriorFoundation.us to submit their request.

Deborah Ross, CEO of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care says, "It's vital that corrections facilities, staff and inmates follow the CDC guidelines for personal protective equipment. NCCHC's latest study shows that one third of reporting jails, prisons and juvenile facilities do not have adequate PPE. It's vital for the lives and health of the staff and inmates, their families, and their communities."

All organizations interested in donating masks or making financial contributions to support the Warrior Foundation's disaster relief efforts should visit WarriorFoundation.us.

