Up, Up and Away: Canon U.S.A. Returns as Presenting Sponsor for the 47th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sky is the limit as Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, returns as the presenting sponsor of the 47th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta taking place from October 6-14, 2018. The sponsorship solidifies Canon's commitment to engaging and educating visitors at the festival through 2020, while also supporting the city of Albuquerque, which Canon calls home to one of its two U.S. customer support centers.

"There are certain moments in life that are so vivid and memorable, that they simply must be captured," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is one of those moments. We are honored to continue to assist attendees through our sponsorship in visually capturing, sharing, and printing the wonderment as hundreds of balloons take to the skies."

Featuring more than 500 hot air and gas balloons across 78-acres at Balloon Fiesta Park, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world.

To bring the theme of this year's Fiesta to life, "Get Carried Away," Canon will be on site hosting a variety of hands-on activities within their booth located in the center of Main Street. Attendees will have the opportunity to test and try a wide array of Canon products such as the new mirrorless EOS R camera and latest lenses as well as:

Take a photo with the Canon hot air balloon basket photo prop and have the photo printed on a PIXMA TS8220 1 as well as share socially on-site via their mobile device and preferred social media platforms 2

hot air balloon basket photo prop and have the photo printed on a PIXMA TS8220 as well as share socially on-site via their mobile device and preferred social media platforms Engage with Canon street team members who will be walking throughout Balloon Fiesta Park taking photos and printing them on-the-spot with the new IVY mini photo printer

Print fiesta photos on the Canon PIXMA TS8220, SELPHY CP1300, and the IVY Mini Photo Printer 1 as well as learn how to create a Canon hdAlbum

PIXMA TS8220, SELPHY CP1300, and the IVY Mini Photo Printer as well as learn how to create a hdAlbum Sign up for photo walks 3 provided by Canon photography experts. To view the schedule please visit: canon.us/aibfphotowalks

provided by photography experts. To view the schedule please visit: canon.us/aibfphotowalks Speak with Canon experts to get advice on how to capture once-in-a-lifetime photos and videos

experts to get advice on how to capture once-in-a-lifetime photos and videos Receive free camera and lens clean and checks from Canon's expert Service and Support team ensuring they are ready to help you capture breathtaking images4

For Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta video highlights, gear recommendations, photo tips and more, please visit: https://www.usa.canon.com/balloonfiesta

About Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an annual festival of hot air balloons that takes place every October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. It is the largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world. For details on events, schedule, entertainment and photographs visit our website www.balloonfiesta.com and follow us on Twitter @BalloonFiesta and Facebook.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com .

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Prints per person may be limited in Canon's sole discretion. Print size is 4x6 or up-to 8x10 in the Canon tent (except for IVY which prints 2x3). Visit the Canon Tent for full terms and conditions.

2 In order to upload to social media channels users will be required to do so via Sharing Box. Visit the Canon Tent for full terms and conditions. Data rates may apply.

3 Limited photo walk slots available; available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walks will be available from October 6 to October 14 during the mornings and on certain dates, evenings. The morning walk will meet at the Canon tent at 5:30 a.m. and the evening walk will meet in the same location at 5:30 p.m. The walks are scheduled to last approximately 120 minutes. The Canon team will spend time familiarizing attendees with their cameras and teaching creative photography options using different camera features and photographic techniques. Attendees are welcome to bring their own camera or to borrow one from the Canon loaner program*. Group sizes are limited, so sign up in advance at canon.us/aibfphotowalks. Same-day registrations at the Canon Tent may be possible, based on availability. In order to enter the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (AIBF), you will need to purchase a park ticket prior to our event. Completing the registration for our Photo Walk will not grant you access to the AIBF. Tickets and more information can be found on AIBF's website - http://www.balloonfiesta.com/guest-guide/park-ride

*Restrictions apply. Limited loan quantities available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visit the Canon Tent for full terms and conditions.

4 This service is considered "preventive maintenance." Customers must visit the clean and check booth, located within the Canon booth to learn of available appointment times and to schedule their equipment for a clean and check service. Each unit takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. It may not be possible to remove 100% of debris. Canon will not provide any break/fix repair services while on site at AIBF. Canon cannot accept more than 2 units per person per day (two units are defined as: two Canon EF Lenses, two Canon DSLR cameras, or a single Canon DSLR camera and single EF Lens combination) and only available for EF lenses. All customer units must be picked up within the same day and session in which they are dropped off. Pick up deadline for the morning is 10:30am and for the evening is 9:30pm. Canon does not have the ability to store customer units and Canon is not responsible for units not picked up the same day.

