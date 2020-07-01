Upadhye Cwik Client ECI Pharma Successfully Fended off Valeant Pharma's Challenges in Court, at the FDA, and in ITC proceedings

CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Upadhye Cwik LLP prides itself as an innovative law firm that can provide efficient and effective legal representation to large and small pharmaceutical and device companies alike. Upadhye Cwik takes an integrative approach to problem solving, and is equally adapt in court, at the international trade commission (ITC), and at the FDA.

In May, 2020, one of Upadhye Cwik's clients, a Florida-based specialty pharmaceutical company providing affordable made-in-America medicines, successfully resolved various accusations and petitions Valeant Pharma (now Bausch Health) brought against it in recent years. Valeant tried in various ways to stop the marketing and sales of ECI Pharma's CH/CB tablets (chlordiazepoxide-clidinium bromide), by: (1) filing several federal lawsuits accusing ECI of false advertising such as sending misleading information to be listed on drug databases, (2) petitioning the FDA to use rules and regulations regarding "DESI status" drugs to block ECI products, and (3) petitioning the ITC to stop the importation of chemicals needed for making ECI Pharma's products in the U.S. Upadhye Cwik attorneys Shashank Upadhye, Yixin Tang, Brent Batzer, and, until his untimely passing, Joseph Cwik, worked with ECI to vigorously defend against waves of Valeant's allegations. With Upadhye Cwik's representation, ECI also went on the offensive, and asserted antitrust violation counterclaims against Valeant in the Northern District of California.

We are pleased to announce that the disputes between Valent and ECI have been successfully resolved. During this entire journey through federal courts, the ITC, and the FDA, Valeant never once was able to block the marketing and sales of the ECI products.

